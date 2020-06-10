Here are the Top 10 Evansville Airbnbs Based on Customer Reviews

One of my favorite things to do is stay in a hotel, even if it's right here in Evansville. There's just something about a little break from reality, that's so relaxing. I did a little research, and found out that in addition to our hotels, we have quite a few very nice Airbnb rentals.

If you're not familiar with Airbnb, it's a site / app where individuals can rent out their homes or space in their home. The host sets the price and you can see photos of the area you'll be staying in. After your stay, you can leave a review or feedback about your experience.

Now that you've had to spend so much extra time in your home, how would you rate it, if it was an Airbnb?