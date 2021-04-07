Here’s how to Find Out if Your Facebook Account was Compromised

Raise your hand if you've ever had your social media accounts hacked. By now, pretty much everyone that has a digital footprint has had some information stolen. I can't tell you how many times we've had new debit cards issued because of a security breach. Facebook is a great source for hackers, and the damage they cause can last for a long time.

If you were one of the 553 million Facebook users that were hacked back in August of 2019, your personal information could still be out there. The database of hacked account info like email addresses and phone numbers has been made public. WHAT?!

Now, Facebook tells us that it's okay because that's all old information from 2019. If you have the same phone number and email address, there is a chance that hackers could have compromised your account again.

You can check to see if your account was a part of this breach by going to the Have I Been Pwned website. I'm kind of scared to find out, but it's a good idea to check. You simply enter your email address or phone number.

Where You Hacked Too?

Well, this is neat. It looks like my personal email address was involved in four breaches. All of them were apps that I have used on my phone.

Canva

Dubsmash

LiveAuctioneers

MyFitnessPal

I suppose the good news is that I have a new login for Canva, and I don't have LiveAuctioneers or Dubsmash anymore. Now, I'll see if my phone number was compromised, too.

My Phone Number is Safe

It looks like my phone number has not been compromised. That doesn't mean that it won't happen, but for now, I'm good.

