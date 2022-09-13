How To Get Your Dog To Stop Jumping on People

Over the weekend, we celebrated my granddaughter's 6th birthday. My daughter had a party that included all of the family. The one thing that always brings stress to our gatherings is their dog, Goose.

Goose is a Great Pyrenees/Golden Retriever mix and he's huge. He is a beautiful and sweet dog that just wants to give love and get love in return. Goose doesn't realize how big he is. He thinks he's a lap dog.

Because he doesn't realize his size, when he jumps on you, he about knocks you down. It's how he greets everyone, with a loud bark and a big bear/dog hug. Which makes my son-in-law furious.

They had tried to get him to stop jumping, but he just won't stop. So, I thought I would help them out by finding out if there is an easy solution to their problem with Goose.

First of all, I have to ask a question.

Why does my dog want to jump on people?

I have had dogs that constantly jump up on people, and I've had dogs that just don't jump at all. It would seem like it might have something to do with their age. The younger the dog, the more likely it would be to jump, but that doesn't seem to be the case. I guess it just has more to do with the individual personalities.

The website, petkeen.com offered this insight,

Most of the time, dogs jump on people simply because they are excited and want to greet them. The behavior could also be dominance or attention-seeking, but in any case, it's usually an easy problem to fix.

How do I get my dog to stop jumping on people walking?

According to zoomroom.com, there is one thing you can do right now that will help with this problem.

Most dogs know how to sit, and it's impossible to sit and jump at the same time. Using the sit command is the best way to stop a dog from jumping on people during walks.

Zoom Room went on to share five more tips to keep your dog from annoying your guests, or scaring your people at the park.

Reduce the emotional component when you arrive home. Avoid fast movements and loud voices. Ignore your dog until he is calm. Follow the Four on the Floor rule. Don’t touch your dog – and that includes pushing him off – until he is calm and quiet. Train a mutually exclusive behavior. Ask your dog to sit for all greetings and interactions with strangers and reward him with goodies. Leash your dog when guests come over and ask them to help you train by asking your dog to sit before rewarding him with attention. Put the behavior on command if you sometimes like the greeting but others don’t. Teach your dog that jumping up is only allowed with the word “Up!”

More ways to help your dog stop jumping.

