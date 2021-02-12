Get Ready – NWS Predicts Accumulating Snowfall Monday in the Tri-State

Do you ever think to yourself, I wonder who gets up and puts ALL THOSE CLOSINGS online when the weather gets bad? Today, I'll pull back the curtain. It's me. I do it. I get up really early in the morning (and sometimes the night before) and sit in bed and drink coffee and enter closings onto our closings page. Glamorous right? Well, I've done it for the last ten years. I could think of worse jobs that aren't all snuggly warm in bed.

Anyway, so I finish up my closings today - or at least get to a point that I don't see any new ones right now - and I pop over to the National Weather Service Facebook page to see what fresh crazy I can expect. And they didn't disappoint...

Our next storm system will bring the potential for accumulating snow to the region on Monday. Model guidance shows the potential for receiving a couple inches of snow is high, and there's even a chance that the snow accumulation could be significantly higher. Continue to monitor the latest forecast for updates on this potentially significant weather situation.

In a special weather statement, the NWS issued this warning:

It will be extremely cold this weekend. Below zero wind chill readings are expected across all or part of the area each morning from Sunday through Tuesday. We continue to monitor a weather system forecast to impact the region late Sunday night into Monday night. Accumulating snowfall and impacts appear likely.

Accumulating snowfall. Neat.

But listen, the good news is that you have time to prepare.

Grocery Shop

Get your bread, milk, and eggs NOW. And have a fun French toast party! Better to be safe than sorry.

Check Your Batteries - and Get Backups

Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups especially if you have alternative heat sources like a fireplace. Also make sure they are WELL ventilated.

Buy Charging Stations

Here's a phone charging station (that you can buy locally) that you can use if the power goes out. Even better if you can find a solar version. Also look into buying a generator if the power goes out.

Make Sure Animals Are INSIDE or Have a Warm House

Be a good human.

Prep Your Vehicle

Include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and non-perishable snacks. Keep a full tank of gas. Stay off the roads if possible.

Stay Up-to-Date

I'm actually pretty excited because where we live, we haven't seen real snow this year. And it's always fun to build a snowman, make snow angels, go sledding, and have a snowball fight at least once a year.

