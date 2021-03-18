Get A Free Safe Ride Home In Evansville Now Through April 5th

There's no doubt that drinking and driving is dangerous and can result in life-changing consequences so why risk it? If you've been drinking don't get behind the wheel of your car. Give your keys to a sober friend or call for a ride home.

You can literally order a ride inside an app with no need to even try to dial a phone number. We'd say it can't get much easier than that but it actually can. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute has created the Sober Ride Indiana program to make it as easy as possible to secure a safe ride home.

The Evansville Police Department shared the details of the Sober Ride Indiana program on their Facebook page. There it's outlined exactly how and when you can get a free ride home. The EPD say the goal of the program is to "save Hoosier lives and prevent traffic fatalities."

Get our free mobile app

The Sober Ride Indiana program will run between now and April 5th offering a free ride home if the ride originates or ends in Evansville. The program provides a $15 credit to Lyft or Uber between the hours of 5pm and 3am. If the cost of the ride exceeds $15, you will be responsible to pay the difference. The rides cannot be prearranged and are on a first come first serve basis while available each day.

You do need a voucher to redeem the $15 credit. You can find one for both Uber and Lyft by visiting SafeRideIndiana.com. Once you select "Redeem Credits" you will be redirected to either Uber or Lyft to sign into your account to claim your voucher. The bottom line of course is that there is no excuse to drink and drive.