Gatlinburg Cabin Has a Bed With a View Because it’s On the Porch

Looking to take a trip to the smokies? This getaway has a view and the most comfortable place to enjoy it, a bed on the porch! One of my favorite places to vacation is to Gatlinburg Tennessee. I think part of the reason I love it is there's so much to do. For one you can go walk up and down the strip and always find something fun to do, from moonshine tasting, to chair lifts, there's so much to do. You can also quite literally "get away" and go into the Smoky Mountain National Park and find trails and beautiful sites. It's really amazing.

My favorite way to go to Gatlinburg is staying in a cabin though, I like to be able to get my tourist on, and go hiking, but then after a long day come back to a secluded deck with a view. Plus it's not a bad drive from the Tri-State, it's about 6 hours. Perfect for a long weekend or a whole week.

I was looking at cabins on Airbnb dreaming of my next Smoky Mountain getaway, when I saw this, a cabin with a porch bed. Could you imagine soaking up those views from the comfort of a...bed?!

Check out pictures of this cabin below.