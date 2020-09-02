Decorating for Halloween has always been one of my favorite things to do. Granted, it means I don’t really have to dust for a couple of months, but I also love the costumes, candy and fun.

The last few years, I have seen some pretty incredible outdoor Halloween decorations. There is a house, not far from my house, that has a 12 ft. purple ghost ominously overlooking their front yard. It’s crazy awesome.

Since Halloween 2020 will require social distancing, small porch decorations will go pretty much unseen. This year, why not make your Halloween decorations larger than life? I feel like it will help make people happy. Whether you want something scary or just something fun and cute for kids, go BIG this year.

Something new to help you decorate your front yard like a pro is a 6’ long Mermaid Skeleton, complete with fish bone like tail. When I say it in this pirate themed photo, it made me think of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney World. I can totally see all of my Disney loving friends putting something, just like this, in their front yard. Now that there is a mermaid skeleton, why not? My granddaughter LOVES scary AND mermaids. This is perfect!

Fun Express Store/Amazon

Here are 12 BIG Halloween decorations for your yard that are will make you the envy of your neighborhood. super creepy or little kid friendly.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

&

nbsp;