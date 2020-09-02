Wilstem Wildlife Park Hosting New Fall Festival of Lights

There are so many things I love about Fall. It’s my favorite time of year. I love the cool air, crisp smell and the colors of the season. I even planned my wedding in the Fall, just so I could use all of the fall colors.

Fall foliage is spectacular. Everywhere you look, it looks like a painting. The Tristate has some of the best, most picturesque views of the changing leaves. I have relatives, who live in Florida, that travel here every Fall to be outside and see the leaves.

When they come this year, I have something very special to take them to, one that involves the outdoors, the beauty of Southern Indiana, amazing animals, Halloween and gorgeous lights. It’s the first ever, Wilstem Wildlife Park Fall Festival of Lights in Paoli, IN, near French Lick.

You can drive through the park and see over a million Halloween themed lights. They also offer a twilight Drive Thru Safari! All the Fall fun starts Sept 26th and runs through Oct 31st. from 7-9 pm, Eastern Time.

If my granddaughter gets to come visit this Fall, we are defiantly gong to take her to Wilstem. We have been there before, but with the Halloween lights and animals, it will be even more fun.

I’m sure tickets are to gong fast, so get your tickets NOW.