INDOT Hiring Winter Seasonal Help Across The Hoosier State

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be holding open interviews for over 100 winter seasonal positions. The hiring events will take place Tuesday, September 15th and Thursday, October 15th at eleven locations across the Hoosier state. Both events will take place from 10am - 3pm in their local time zones. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed at these hiring events.

The positions are employed November through March and pay starts at $16 per hour. INDOT does offer a $250 sign on bonus as well as a $500 retention bonuse for eligible candidates. To apply, a candidate must have a valid driver's license and commercial driver's license. While preferred, a high school diploma or GED are not required.

To find out more and to register for a hiring event near you, visit INDOTjobs.com. Registration is not required, but recruiters for INDOT will be directly contacting those candidates to give them additional instructions as well as details prior to the event. If you have any questions, you can email careers@indot.in.gov.

INDOT