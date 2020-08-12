Siting at my desk, on Wednesday (August 12), working at home, I heard thunder outside. It was cloudy outside and getting kind of dark. Soon after, I got an alert Severe Weather alert sent to my phone from Eyewitness news. Later, scrolling through Twitter, I see what looks like a funnel cloud, in Owensboro.

According to the experts, although scary to see, if it touches the ground, it will only cause minor damage.

Tornadoes are terrifying. I have a had experiences with tornadoes that left me traumatized. The important thing to remember, is to be prepared.

This funnel cloud in Owensboro is also a reminder that, it’s not just Spring that brings severe weather, but that Fall also brings severe storms, hail, straight line winds and tornadoes. The F3 deadly tornado that hit just outside of Evansville, formed early in the morning of November 6, 2005.

As we enter into this sometimes volatile weather time of year, these are the things you need to do to keep your family safe, according to the CDC.

Keep fresh batteries and a battery-operated radio and fully charged smartphone to listen to the latest emergency weather information;

Have a tornado emergency plan for safe shelter for yourself, your family, and for people with special needs;

An emergency kit (including water, non-perishable food, and medication)

A list of important information, mainly for insurance purposes.