Think about this, if Teressa Bellissimo's son and his friends hadn't shown up at the family's Buffalo, New York restaurant looking for something to eat back one night in 1964, we may be sitting here, right now, in a world totally void of those delicious, spicy morsels. The thought chills me to the bone. Fortunately for all of us, Teressa's son and his friends did show up that night, and instead of letting them go to waste, she cut those leftover wings up, cooked them in hot sauce, and an American favorite was born.

Since then, it seems you can find some version of chicken wings on the menu of nearly every restaurant out there. McDonald's has put them on their menu a couple of times, and most pizza places now offer them as a side dish. There are even entire restaurant chains who have made the dish the centerpiece of their entire business model. Not to toot my own horn, but some of my favorite wings are the Nashville Hot Wings I make at home from time to time (get the recipe here if you want to give them a try).

Apparently, Taco Bell has decided to jump on board the chicken wing bandwagon with their own take on drummies and flats. According to Chewboom, the chain, obviously best known for their take on Mexican food, and being the first place you want to go after the bars close at 2:00 a.m. (a decision you usually regret when you wake up later that day), is testing their product in Fullerton, California.

Their version features a crispy exterior seasoned with Mexican-inspired spices. YouTube food reviewer, Peep This Out!, recently made his way to a Taco Bell in Fullerton to try them out, and he seemed to be impressed with what he tasted.

If they go over well in the test markets, then I assume we'll see them on menus across the country, including here in the Tri-State, of course. The question now becomes, if they do become available here, will you try them. Count me as a definite, "Yes!," because chicken wings. What about you? Cast your vote in the poll below.

