Candy Corn Just Turned Thanksgiving Dinner Upside Down

It is no secret that I detest candy corn. Even though the sight of  candy corn brings back great memories of my childhood and Grandma Baxter's candy dish, the taste of them , make me physically ill. Wait...I’m gagging.

Ok, as I was saying...wait, I’m gagging again. Just breath in through the nose, and out through the mouth. Anyway, as I was saying, I don’t like candy corn. And, I especially don’t like this kind of candy corn. I can’t even believe it's a thing, but apparently it is. It’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. Thanks, Brach’s.

From the Instagram post by @candyhinting, it looks like there are different colors for different foods. You basically get a complete turkey dinner meal; green beans, turkey cranberry sauce, carrots, sweet potatoes and stuffing. What, no sweet corn casserole, or buttered dinner rolls? That goodness.

I’m gagging again...wait....Just when I though candy corn couldn't get any more disgusting, ohhhhhh, yes it can.

OMG! This so sounds disgusting. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE Thanksgiving dinner, but NOT this way.

The Turkey Dinner Candy Corn has been seen, on the shelves, at Walgreens. Would you try it?

