Candy Corn Just Turned Thanksgiving Dinner Upside Down
It is no secret that I detest candy corn. Even though the sight of candy corn brings back great memories of my childhood and Grandma Baxter's candy dish, the taste of them , make me physically ill. Wait...I’m gagging.
Ok, as I was saying...wait, I’m gagging again. Just breath in through the nose, and out through the mouth. Anyway, as I was saying, I don’t like candy corn. And, I especially don’t like this kind of candy corn. I can’t even believe it's a thing, but apparently it is. It’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. Thanks, Brach’s.
From the Instagram post by @candyhinting, it looks like there are different colors for different foods. You basically get a complete turkey dinner meal; green beans, turkey cranberry sauce, carrots, sweet potatoes and stuffing. What, no sweet corn casserole, or buttered dinner rolls? That goodness.
I’m gagging again...wait....Just when I though candy corn couldn't get any more disgusting, ohhhhhh, yes it can.
OMG! This so sounds disgusting. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE Thanksgiving dinner, but NOT this way.
Behold! Turkey Dinner candy corn. Yes, this is real. @hustlekitten just found them at Walgreens, so naturally I called my nearest store. They had them in the back! Flavors include: Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie, and Stuffing. As much as this is weird, I'm even more impressed that Brach's/Ferrara had the fries to make this product. Huge thanks to @hustlekitten for the tip on these!
The Turkey Dinner Candy Corn has been seen, on the shelves, at Walgreens. Would you try it?