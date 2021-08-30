Evansville Auto Shop Hosts 9/11 Cruise-In Fundraiser for First Responders

Saturday, August 28th was another successful Guns & Hoses charity boxing event. Dozens of fighters and scores of volunteers - consisting of cops, firefighters, EMS, and other first responders - put in a ton of hard work to help raise a bunch of money for local children's charities. That's on top of the time and effort they put in every day to help keep our communities safe and sound. Now it's time for the rest of us to put in some work on behalf of those first responders.

The owners of Evansville's Full Throttle Automotive are organizing an event scheduled for Saturday, September 11th, which includes a cruise-in and a bunch of activities. Because of the significance of that date, proceeds from the event will benefit Evansville-area first responders.

Why This Kind of Event?

Full Throttle owners Edward and Brandi Caswell are just so grateful for the success they have had so far, they wanted to do something that would give back to the community - and after a successful cruise-in/grand opening last year, they figured why not do it again. The Caswells came on the MY Morning Show to tell us more about their shop and the upcoming 9/11 event. Take a listen to our conversation.

'Be MY Guest' with Full Throttle Automotive

How Can I Donate?

Since there isn't a charity that's just called "First Responders" the proceeds from the event will be split up among a few organizations, and Full Throttle is getting some help to keep it all organized. Here are the three different ways you can donate, according to Full Throttle's Facebook page.

Visit www.alccn.org/give (Abundant Life Community Church), click on GIVE NOW, and select the fund for First Responders. Text the word "GIVE" with your $ amount and First Responders to 812-205-2623 By check payable to Abundant Life Community Church. Be sure to include "First Responders" in the memo. Please deliver or mail checks to:

Full Throttle Automotive

9515 Seib Rd.

Evansville, IN 47725