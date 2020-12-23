Frosty Temps But No White Christmas Predicted for The Tri-State

It looks like 2020 will not give us a White Christmas, and I'm okay with that. Honestly, the way this year has gone, it will probably snow in Florida. Actually, it won't exactly be warm in Florida for Christmas, with highs only predicted to be in the 50's. We are usually in Florida this week (Thanks for the con

If the thought of just seeing a few flurries will help with your holiday spirit, it sounds like you're in luck. Meteorologist Ron Rhodes with ABC 25 and CW 7 is forecasting flurries for Christmas Eve, and just very cold temperatures for Christmas Day.