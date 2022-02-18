Free Fishing Days For Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois For 2022

It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip!

As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips.

Fishing is something that the whole family can enjoy together, but if you are 17 and older, you must purchase your fishing license first. That being said, there are a few exceptions to that law in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Each year, these states (and others) set aside a few days in the year when a license is not required. These days are known as "Free Fishing Days".

Indiana Free Fishing Days 2022

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state's public waters on Free Fishing Days. There are four FREE fishing days coming up this year in the state of Indiana.

May 1st

June 4th

June 5th

September 24th

Illinois Free Fishing Days 2022

Illinois also offers Free Fishing Days for residents where they don't have to have a license to fish. There are only two days in 2022 for folks in Illinois to take advantage of this, and it happens to be Father's Day weekend (perfecting timing).

June 18th

June 19th

Kentucky Free Fishing Days 2022

Finally, the state of Kentucky will offer two free fishing days for residents too. These dates are as follows:

June 4th

June 5th

Where To Fish?

Allow me to do a little bit of work for you and give you some tips on some public fishing areas in the Evansville area that you should try out in 2022.

