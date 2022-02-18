Fulfill Your ‘Yellowstone’ Fantasies at this Horseman’s Campground in Western KY

I'm Ready for Camping!

I'm over this winter weather. I'm ready for warmer days, flowers, and most of all - camping! My mom bought a camper a couple of years ago and everyone in our family shares it. We love having family adventures and making new friends along the way. We travel with another family that tent camps and we each have something that we take care of. My husband and Matt, the single dad we travel with, are responsible for the camper, the campfire, and the travel.

Matt and I cover food - we start game-planning like a month before we go! We both love cooking so even though it's hard for me to relinquish some control over something so important, I loosen my grip a little. Matt makes a pork butt on the smoker with a peach mustard sauce that will make you cry and slap your mama. We call it Matt's Magic Meat.

Drool... Anyway, back to the jobs of camping. Remember I said I like taking control? Well, my two main jobs are to find awesome campgrounds and book excursions! We've had some pretty epic ones. We've white-water rafted in Kentucky along the Cumberland, we went to a family summer camp last year, and we always hit the Halloween events.

Don't get me wrong, we have a blast just being on the campsite. There's no other place where you can let your kids run free like on a campground but having something special to look forward to is always a treat. And there are SO many things around this area to do! This year's Camping Bucket List includes hiking at Shawnee and horseback riding around Mammoth Cave. In my research, I found this cute campground just a hop, skip, and a jump from us. I'll bet they can even pick up this radio station!

What Makes Double J Stables and Horseman's Campground in Western KY Unique?

The Double J Riding Stables & Horseman's Campground is situated off the Northeastern corner of Mammoth Cave National Park in Western Kentucky. What drew me to the campground is that they offer horse-friendly campsites for those who have their own horses and also guided horseback trail rides for those who don't! Our family LOVES horses. We lease a horse for my daughter at Double M Stables in Evansville and Matt's daughter is currently taking lessons. We currently don't have a horse for everyone in the family so this would be a perfect solution to get everyone the chance to play cowboy and live out all their Yellowstone fantasies!

The owners Rocky and Dave Lombardi purchased the campground 11 years ago. Without previous campground or horse experience, the couple moved to Kentucky from Florida.

Rocky told me, "This place was in bad shape, but we fell in love with it. It needed a lot of love and attention. We had no clue what we were doing but 11 years later, all the original horses are fat and happy and we even have nine more!"

She told me that they want the campground to be a relaxing and safe experience.

"There's a lot of families who come to the campground. The kids are out at the barn before me most mornings. They want to help brush the horses and get them ready. We also have a lot of single ladies come to the campground. They know that my husband Dave will help them park, and with firewood and ice. And we make sure to check in on everyone a couple times a day."

According to their website, "We will take you right on the horse trails of Mammoth Cave National Park. We are proud to be the only independently owned ranch with direct access to over 85 miles of trails in the park. We offer these rides with a personalized touch by keeping our groups small in size to make it more enjoyable for our guests. Our horses are very calm and gentle and can accommodate riders as young as 6 years old, first-time nervous riders, and even those with a little more experience."

Guided and Private Guided Trail Rides

The campground can accommodate both group guided trail rides and private rides. The group tours range in price from $30 - $55 per person. The season begins March 1st and goes through Labor Day weekend. Reservations are required so don't show up just thinking you are going to ride!

What Else is There To Do?

And if horseback riding isn't your thing, you can take a tour of Mammoth Cave, golf at Shadlyhollow Golf Course, or take a trip over to Bowling Green to partake in an endless amount of adventures.

About the Campground and Non-Camping Accommodations

The campground features several amenities such as fire rings, heated bathrooms, wifi, a playground, pastures, and covered stalls for horses. There are 30 amp electric and water sites with a dump station, and rustic tent sites available, as well as a couple of apartments for those who don't want to rough it. But if you want the full Yellowstone experience, you can stay in their bunk room.

Double J Stables & Campground also offers various events throughout the year such as Kids Day Camp, Trail Riders for Christ, Ladies Getaway Weekend, special Memorial and Labor Day events, and Halloween weekend festivities.

What Do Other Travelers Think About Double J?

They have a 5-star rating on Yelp and 4.9 rating on Facebook: "We booked a private tour for our family. The owners were friendly and courteous. Are guide was terrific! Very friendly and patient with our young children. We had a lovely 2 hour ride through mammoth cave park. I highly recommend the experience. They only accept cash so need to plan on bringing some with you or stopping at an atm before you arrive." -Matan M

"Easily one of the best weekend trips we’ve taken with our 11 year old. We stayed in the apartment on site which was very comfortable and had a cozy feel. We took a trail ride which went into Mammoth Cave National Park and was incredible. The best part though was how the owners (Dave & Rocky) allowed our son to help prep the horses in the morning. The trail guide, Sarah, explained in detail how to go about brushing down the horses and also how to pick “feet”. Our son is just developing an interest in horses and this was absolutely perfect for him. I don’t know if he’s ever had more fun than what he got to do this weekend." -Mjackson801

I'm really excited to add Double J to my camping plans this year. Click here for more information or to visit their Facebook page. For more info and to book your stay, call Double J Stables at 270-286-8167.

