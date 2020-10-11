Fender is Offering Free Guitar Lessons Through the End of 2020

If learning to play guitar has been a dream of yours, now is definitely the time to dust off the old 6-string in your closet and take some lessons. Fender is making it easy to take lessons, by offering free online guitar lessons through end of 2020.

When the pandemic first started and the country was shutdown Fender decided to help people stay at home, by teaching them guitar. Well as 2020 has gone on, and the pandemic is still something we're dealing with, Fender has decided to keep the free guitar lessons through the end of 2020.

In a post on their Facebook page here's what Fender had to say about the free lessons:

When the quarantine began, we invited the world to make some noise with free access to Fender Play. Six months in, the world is louder than ever-and music still has the power to connect us all. So until 2020 is over, our invitation is back. 3 months of free online guitar, bass, & ukulele lessons. No cost. Not catch. Just music. Let's play on through the other side. Play loud. Play free. Play on.

If your interested in signing up you an do so by clicking here.