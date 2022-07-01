Experts Warn Against Using AirPods and Other In-Ear Headphones

Tech experts have issued an urgent warning over something that we use all of the time and don't think twice about: in-ear headphones.

Whether you are at the gym working out, sitting in your office listening to music, or even making phone calls, you might be using AirPods or in-ear headphones. They are a part of our everyday life now. We all use them, however, experts are warning us that we shouldn't be because they could be causing significant harm.

The warning that experts are issuing has nothing to do with the sound inside of your ears. In fact, it has to do with the repeated and long-term use of the in-ear headphones that could lead to a build-up of earwax.

According to 7 News, researcher Christian Moro of Bond University says:

"If we put an earbud in, like we see in the in-ear earphones, they end up compressing that area. They end up blocking natural escape routes, compress it, and maintain a warm environment which inhibits the wax from drying out and cause all kinds of issues."

You see, when earwax builds up a lot, it can cause several issues, including hearing problems, pain, dizziness, and even vertigo.

Tech expert Steve Sammartino also weighed in on this issue by saying that tech companies design these products with comfort in mind, but that doesn't mean that they are good for our health.

So what can you do? There are a couple of options to help reduce the chance of you getting a massive earwax build-up. The first of which would be to either take a break or minimize the use of in-ear headphones. The other option, if you must listen to music or podcasts day-to-day, would be to use over-the-ear headphones.

