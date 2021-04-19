Evansville Wartime Museum 2021 Events Include P-47 Hoosier Spirit II Reveal

I had no idea that Evansville had such a major role in WWII, until we chatted with Dona Bone. She is the Evansville Wartime Museum EWM Events Committee Chair and knows everything there is to know about our history. We had the opportunity to meet Dona in person today at the media event to announce their 2021 events.

'Tarheel Hal' is getting a makeover very soon, including a new name, design, and title. The P-47 aircraft was made right here in Evansville. Actually, 6,242 P-47s were built in Evansville. We are very fortunate to have this one back home, and soon it will be officially named the Indiana State Aircraft.

Friday, May 7, 2021

Celebration of approval of House Bill 1197 that designates Evansville’s own P-47, Hoosier Spirit II, as the Indiana State Aircraft. The new design for Hoosier Spirit II will also be revealed.

Memorial Day Weekend May 29 & 30, 2021

Local pilots will be donating their time for a super fun way to raise money - Plane tours around Evansville. The cost for a plan ride will be $75 to $100. D Company, 334th Infantry Regiment, 84th Infantry Division with members from Indiana and Kentucky will be on site as WWII re-enactors on the museum grounds.

On Sunday, the P-47, Hoosier Spirit II will fire up the engine on the runway. This will be the first time that the engine has run since arriving in Evansville.

The Evansville Wartime Museum is now open on Thursday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It's located off of Highway 41 N, turn at the Dairy Queen near the airport. It is gated, but it will automatically open during business hours.

The Evansville P-47 Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible in accordance with IRS Regulation Section 170. Please email the pledge form to home@bringevansvillep47home.org or mail with check to 300 SE Riverside Dr Suite 100 Evansville, In 47713 Attn: John Dunn.

