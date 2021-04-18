Blake Shelton Is The Next Country Artist To Sell Hard Seltzers

The hard seltzer craze continues as Blake Shelton is the latest to come out with a line of drinks.

We all know someone who is obsessed with drinking seltzers. They became wildly popular over the past year or so. For many, it has become their "go-to" adult beverage. It seems like every beer company has come out with their own line of seltzers lately. Recently, we announced that Bang Energy Drinks are coming out with their own version of hard seltzers which you can read about by clicking here. That's not to mention all of the well known seltzer brands like Truly, White Claw, and several others. This hard seltzer thing is getting insanely popular.

It doesn't stop there. Not too long ago, Luke Bryan announced the release of his very one line of hard seltzers, Two Lane Hard Seltzer.

Now, Blake Shelton is getting in on the action with the announcement of Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade. As you know, Smithworks is his brand of vodka. The announcement comes just in time for summer, which as you know is seltzer season. The new Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade comes in four flavors: Classic Lemon, Ripe Strawberry, Southern Peach Tea, and Crisp Lime.

Blake's Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade will be coming out in May, so don't expect to see it on the shelves this weekend. Also, it will only be available in: CO, GA, IA, KS, KY, LA, MS, MO, MN, ND, OH, OK, PA, TN, TX, WI & AR. Hopefully that will change and Indiana will be added to the list of states soon. Would you want to give Blake's new drink a try?

