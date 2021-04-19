How long has it been since you cleaned out your medicine cabinet? Chances are somewhere hidden behind the toothpaste, hair gel, muscle cream, and whatever else you keep in there, is a bottle of prescription medication that is well past its expiration date. It could be antibiotics you didn't finish taking that one time you were sick because whatever bug you caught went away after a few days, or it could be something that could be dangerous if someone like a child got a hold of it like pain pills you received after an accident or surgery. Whatever they are, the Indiana State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) are teaming up to give you the opportunity to dispose of them safely during their annual Drug Take-Back Day.

Taking place this Saturday (April 24th, 2021) from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. local time, the take-back will give you the opportunity to turn over any prescription pills or liquid medication you no longer need or want for whatever reason, no questions asked. Vape pens with the batteries removed and vaping liquid will also be accepted. However, any type of needles will not.

The goal of the annual event is to help curb, if not eliminate entirely, the theft of prescription drugs that lead to abuse, and sometimes far more tragic situations like death. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, and shared by the DEA on their Take Back Day website:

9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

[Source: Indiana State Police]

