Evansville Rescue Needs Volunteers for Big Event Saturday!
It Takes a Village has an awesome event coming up Saturday June 29, but they are in need of volunteers to help out!
Rollin' With the Big Dogs is an event happening this Saturday. It's a fun event beginning at Buds Harley Davidson and ending at ITV's Doggie Cafe!
ITV is proud to present our second annual benefit ride supporting the dogs of ITV! The route begins at Bud's Harley-Davidson and ends at the Doggie Cafe at ITV Rescue Center. First out begins at 10 a.m. All bikes and cars are welcome. Great prizes awarded including a grand prize! Registration is $20/person or $30/couple with lunch included. Add $10 for a t-shirt. Come and celebrate the summer with a benefit ride for the dogs of ITV!!
ITV is also needing volunteers to help with everything from event set up, registration, food table, dog painting station, and tear down. If you can help volunteer for this awesome event, please check out the volunteer sign up, here!