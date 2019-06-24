Evansville Rescue Needs Volunteers for Big Event Saturday!

ITV is proud to present our second annual benefit ride supporting the dogs of ITV! The route begins at Bud's Harley-Davidson and ends at the Doggie Cafe at ITV Rescue Center. First out begins at 10 a.m. All bikes and cars are welcome. Great prizes awarded including a grand prize! Registration is $20/person or $30/couple with lunch included. Add $10 for a t-shirt. Come and celebrate the summer with a benefit ride for the dogs of ITV!!