Evansville Rescue Mission Releases Viral TikTok Corn Challenge Video

ERM / Canva
Even if you have not found yourself losing hour after hour on TikTok, you really can't escape The Corn Song. 
tiktok / canva
What's the Deal with The Corn Song?

A reporter was simply interviewing this cute little boy about his love of corn. He tells the camera that once he knew that corn was real, he had to try it...I mean, it's corn! Someone on TikTok took a snippet of his interview and remixed it into a little ditty. Warning, this simple song about corn WILL get stuck in your head.

@jennylv702 Corn Kid original song by @schmoyoho #cornkid#ilovecorn#cornsongkid#lookatthisthing#ithasthejuice♬ original sound - Jennylv702

What Does the Corn Song have to do with The Evansville Rescue Mission?

I'm so glad you asked. Your Evansville Rescue Mission has been hard at work raising money, collecting food items, and taking signups for the 2022 Gobbler Gathering. This year, they had planned on passing out 1,500 boxes of food. These meal boxes contain everything a family of four would need for a very nice Thanksgiving dinner - Even the turkey.

Facebook/Evansville Rescue Mission
Unfortunately, the number of families that need a holiday meal is on the rise. So, now your ERM will pass out 2,000 boxes of food coming up Tuesday, November 22, 2022. An item that is quite easy to give, and that everybody loves, is corn! They really need Jiffy Cornbread Mix and canned corn. Several local businesses are now drop-off sites, including the Evansville Rescue Mission at 500 East Walnut Street Evansville, IN 47713. You can always make a monetary donation by following this LINK.

Friends, I give you the Evansville Rescue Mission's #CornBreadChallenge

@libertyonair20 Evansville Rescue Mission issues #cornbreadchallenge#corn#itscorn#indiana#evansvilleindiana @my105.3 ♬ It's Corn - Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
Your Evansville Rescue Mission is so much more than a men's homeless shelter. They provide a lot of services to give a hand up, not a handout. ERM has been serving Evansville, Indiana for over 100 years, thanks to volunteers.

