When Should You Start Thawing Your Thanksgiving Turkey in 2022

We are nearly a week away from Thanksgiving. If you're planning on serving up a delicious turkey, you might want to make plans to start thawing it.

Everyone serves up their Thanksgiving turkey differently. Some folks will roast it, some might fry it, and others might set it on the grill and smoke it. While making a turkey can be somewhat time-consuming, it's not the most timely thing you have to do when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. Thawing a turkey is the most time-consuming part of making turkey. In most cases, it can take days to thaw. You want to give your bird plenty of time to thaw out before you cook it.

Thawing a Turkey

The amount of time it takes to thaw out depends on the size of the turkey itself. Some people, especially first-time turkey chefs, might not know or realize exactly how long it takes to thaw out. It's actually safe to cook a frozen turkey, according to the USDA, but the cooking time will be about 50% longer than it would be if it was thawed...and no one wants to wait that long to eat on Thanksgiving. So thawing the turkey is always recommended. In fact, there are a couple of ways that the USDA says you can thaw out your turkey for Thanksgiving. Let's elaborate on those, and how long it will take for your turkey to thaw out.

Thawing a Turkey in the Refridgerator

The best, and easiest way to thaw out your Thanksgiving is by keeping it in the refrigerator. While it might take a little longer to thaw out using this method, it's the safest method because the turkey will thaw at a consistent, safe temperature, according to the USDA. Using the refrigerator to thaw out your turkey can take quite a few days. You want to allow 1 day in the fridge for every 4 pounds of turkey. Here are the dates that you need to know about to thaw out your turkey in the fridge for 2022.

Thawing a Turkey in Cold Water

According to the USDA, you can also thaw your turkey in cold water. This method doesn't take as long to thaw as using the refrigerator, but it does require a little more work on your part. To thaw your turkey in cold water, place it into the sink or another container full of cold water, but make sure you keep the turkey in its original wrapping. You're going to have to change out the water every 30 minutes and replace it with fresh cold water. According to the USDA, with this method, you need to allow 30 minutes of defrosting time per pound. Once the turkey has thawed, cook it immediately. Here's how long it will take to thaw out your turkey using this method.

Now that you know when and how to thaw out your turkey, the next thing you need to do is to figure out how you want to season and cook it (if you haven't already). Hopefully, these tips helped, and have a great Thanksgiving!

