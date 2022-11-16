Best Retail Stores for Black Friday Deals in Kentucky

With Black Friday just over a week away, and with the help of WalletHub, a leading personal finance site, we've compiled a list of stores that offer the best-advertised discounts and for which items. It's time to check out the ads and formulate a plan for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Have you been waiting all year to get out and shop for those deals that so many stores will be offering? Many major retailers and direct-to-consumer companies have already started posting Black Friday deals ahead of Friday, November 25th, 2022. I have too many anxiety issues to handle all of those crowds. Do you venture out for the big Black Friday sales?

If you're excited to get out and shop, wouldn't it be nice to look at all of the sale ads in one place, and know which retailer has the best deals, and on what items? Thankfully WalletHub did all of the work for us. They surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ and below are the results. Some of the results are interesting and worth checking out their Black Friday specials firsthand.

BLACK FRIDAY 2022



WalletHub surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2022 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”

The following are some highlights from the report:

BEST BLACK FRIDAY RETAILERS (Avg. % Discount)

1. JCPenney (64.71%)

2. Belk (64.23%)

3. Macy's (53.05%)

4. Office Depot and OfficeMax (49.93%)

5. Kohl's (44.23%)

6. Lenovo (40.67%)

7. Target (32.87%)

8. Big Lots (32.86%)

9. Academy Sports + Outdoors (31.10%)

10. The Home Depot (30.90%)

KEY STATISTICS

• JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate at 64.71 percent, whereas Costco has the lowest at 16.80 percent.

• The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black Friday traps.

• The “Apparel & Accessories” category has one of the biggest shares of discounted items, 21.09 percent of all offers, whereas the “Furniture” category has the smallest at 3.73 percent.





Notes:

The pie chart above displays the product categories in which discounts are more heavily concentrated, represented in percentage terms. The percentages do not represent average discounts.

The bar graph above displays the average discount percentage for each product category.

Now, get out there and start saving money this holiday season, and good luck!

