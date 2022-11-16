Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car.

According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.

During his successful career, he owned many lavish homes including this one, near Atlanta, that he sold in 2006.

The elegant estate sits on 5 acres with 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and many other amenities that scream super star.

Now, the former home of Kenny Rogers sits abandoned. My photographer friend, Justin Collins, of Peril Photography, was able to get into the house and take these haunting photos.

Here is how he described the home on his Facebook page.

Once belonging to country legend Kenny Rogers, this beautiful mansion now sits neglected after a spiraling series of messy events. In the early 2000s, Rogers sold his home to a wealthy foreign couple, whose intentions were unclear at the time. This mansion would become the go-to center of attention for parties, music videos, and exclusive events. A little of its history includes parties hosted by rappers like Fabolous & YFN Lucci; and music videos from other artists such as Migos, 21 Savage, Russ, and more. All of which can be seen online. Fast forwarding to more recent years… The couple that bought the home from Rogers found themselves in the FBI’s spotlight after *reportedly* running ‘double-billing’ scams through their personal businesses, as well as owing $6.5 Million in back taxes. Instead of figuring out a solution, news reports state that the owners fled the country in hopes of escaping their debt… Leaving the property to fall into the state it’s in now.

Stunning photos of Kenny rogers former mansion. now abandoned near Atlanta, GA

It's so incredibly gorgeous. The mansion looks like a castle.

This room has the distinction of earning that "Where the magic happens" description!! - Aubrey S.

Wow! What a bedroom- on a stage!!! - Danielle K.

The bedroom is so dark and cold. Mix that with the echos and I'm not sure I could sleep.

Lol, the shower reminds me of a transporter from Star Trek. - Patricia B.

Everything is a stage in this house. - Amanda M.

The bathroom is just too much. It;s like you would always be on display.

This isn't beautiful it's ghastly who would clean all that for one how would you heat it for two you would never be comfortable there. - Linda Y.

Parts of the home are so beautiful. With a major updating, it could be wonderful, again.

Jeezus. It would take me 2 weeks to get up and down the stairs. - Jen S.

Kenny also played the piano. I'd imagine there was probably a baby grand piano there at one time. - Robert B.

Again with the stages. WOW.

The dust ruffle is not working anymore. I’m sure it was all the rage in the 90s. - Joe W.

What a gorgeous home, more like a Palace. Would just love to live here and just enjoy all of its magnificent features and furnishings...Would love to do a tour of this home. - William D.

A home gym to beat all home gyms. But, carpet?

I would have never left this room..you would have had to drag me out of it. I LOVE mirrors. - Jenny D.

For sure wouldn’t feel sexy if someone watched me crawling in or out of that thing - Grethen L.

It’s gorgeous. And I hate it. - Crystal R.

It’s the Walmart fan for me. - Ashley L.

SO many wide open spaces.

It reminds me of the foyer at the French Lick Hotel.

Look to the left. All the bathrooms are enormous.

Looks like the lobby of an old hotel.

I do love the marble and the rich woodwork.

So beautiful what a shame. This needs to be reclaimed by someone. This mansion has so many lovely things in it and around it. Someone, please save this perfect work of art. Joan M.

Thank you, Justin, for letting me share your breathtaking photos.

Hopefully, all the tax issues will be resolved and this amazing mansion will get a new life.

