Where to Find the Cheapest Thanksgiving Turkey in the Tri-State
We're halfway through November, and if you are anything like me, turkey day cravings have been weighing heavily on your mind. I mean who isn't craving a delicious meal?
Many of us are on a budget this year inflation has affected nearly everyone. While holidays are known for indulgence, we also have to be money-savvy. I am a super sleuth when it comes to online bargain shopping, just your everyday Nancy Drew! So who's ready to talk turkey on saving a bit of cash? Pun intended.
Here are the prices of turkey at chains found in the tri-state. Prices and participation are subject to change. Prices may also vary depending on location. Check your local sales ad for details.
Schnuck's
- 49 cents a pound for Schnuck's brand of whole-frozen poultry (with $25 purchase)
- 69 cents per pound for whole frozen Honeysuckle Brand turkey
- 99 cents per pound on frozen whole Butterball brand turkeys
ALDI
(Now offering a "Thanksgiving price rewind" with prices set at what they would have been during the holiday season of 2019 pre-inflation prices. Savings of up to 30%)
- $1.08 per pound for a whole Butterball frozen turkey, marked down from $1.59 per pound
- $1.89 a pound for Never Any! brand whole frozen turkey antibiotic free
- ALDI is also a great place to save when it comes to favorite side dishes for Thanksgiving and for healthy produce selections.
Meijer
- 55 cents per pound for Meijer brand whole frozen turkey
- 99 cents for their Honeysuckle brand whole frozen turkey
- $2.29 per pound for Butterball whole frozen turkey
IGA
(Don't forget additional savings can be found with digital coupons)
- $2.19 for Honeysuckle and Butterball brand frozen whole turkey
Kroger
- 49 cents per pound for Kroger brand frozen whole turkey with digital coupon
- $1.19 per pound on Butterball Brand
Ruler Foods
- 67 cents per pound for Kroger brand frozen whole turkey
Walmart
- 98 cents per pound Jennie-O brand
- $1.18 per pound for Butterball brand
Sam's Club
- $1.19 per pound Member's Mark brand whole frozen turkey
- $2.48 per pound for Member's Mark brand whole hickory smoked turkey (fully cooked)
