We're halfway through November, and if you are anything like me, turkey day cravings have been weighing heavily on your mind. I mean who isn't craving a delicious meal?

Many of us are on a budget this year inflation has affected nearly everyone. While holidays are known for indulgence, we also have to be money-savvy. I am a super sleuth when it comes to online bargain shopping, just your everyday Nancy Drew! So who's ready to talk turkey on saving a bit of cash? Pun intended.

Homemade Roasted Thanksgiving Day Turkey with all the Sides bhofack2 loading...

Here are the prices of turkey at chains found in the tri-state. Prices and participation are subject to change. Prices may also vary depending on location. Check your local sales ad for details.

attachment-Schnucks_Logo loading...

Schnuck's

49 cents a pound for Schnuck's brand of whole-frozen poultry (with $25 purchase)

69 cents per pound for whole frozen Honeysuckle Brand turkey

99 cents per pound on frozen whole Butterball brand turkeys

attachment-unnamed loading...

ALDI

(Now offering a "Thanksgiving price rewind" with prices set at what they would have been during the holiday season of 2019 pre-inflation prices. Savings of up to 30%)

$1.08 per pound for a whole Butterball frozen turkey, marked down from $1.59 per pound

$1.89 a pound for Never Any! brand whole frozen turkey antibiotic free

ALDI is also a great place to save when it comes to favorite side dishes for Thanksgiving and for healthy produce selections.

attachment-Meijer_logo.svg loading...

Meijer

55 cents per pound for Meijer brand whole frozen turkey

99 cents for their Honeysuckle brand whole frozen turkey

$2.29 per pound for Butterball whole frozen turkey

attachment-1200px-IGA_logo.svg loading...

IGA

(Don't forget additional savings can be found with digital coupons)

$2.19 for Honeysuckle and Butterball brand frozen whole turkey

attachment-Kroger_Blue_on_Transparent_sm loading...

Kroger

49 cents per pound for Kroger brand frozen whole turkey with digital coupon

$1.19 per pound on Butterball Brand

attachment-1200px-Ruler_Foods_logo.svg loading...

Ruler Foods

67 cents per pound for Kroger brand frozen whole turkey

attachment-walmart-logos-lockupwtag-horiz-blu-rgb loading...

Walmart

98 cents per pound Jennie-O brand

$1.18 per pound for Butterball brand

attachment-2048px-Sams_Club.svg loading...

Sam's Club

$1.19 per pound Member's Mark brand whole frozen turkey

$2.48 per pound for Member's Mark brand whole hickory smoked turkey (fully cooked)

