A highly intoxicated Illinois woman called 911 several times from a Wisconsin Walmart parking lot...for no reason. Kenosha News

When I start reading a story the originates from a Walmart parking lot, I know this should be good.

Karen A. Kline was arrested for a BUNCH of charges...and she basically called the cops on herself. No, seriously she did...more than a few times.

Karen was drunk in a Walmart parking lot on Kenosha, Wi at 1am. She decided to call 911 a handful of times. Why? No one really knows. She was being loud, obnoxious and causing a scene at 1am. So when the cops arrived to see what was going on, what the "problem" was...they were surprised that the woman that called for their help, was the trouble maker.

Karen had three open wine bottles in her car. She admitted that they belonged to her, and she was tanked. Her rental car not only had empty wine bottles, but other goodies that she shouldn't have.

Also found in HER HAND when the cops showed up...a joint. Yep she was smoking up, and apparently was on other substances as well. Cops ended up giving her some sobriety and drug tests that showed she was on tetrahydrocannabinols and fentanyl.

So Karen of course was arrested, taken to jail...Given a comfy cell to sober up. But was there a real reason that Karen dialed 911 over and over and led cops directly to her? Yes.

Karen was arrested previously and when she was, the officer took her coat. She was calling 911 over and over to get her coat back.