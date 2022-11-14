Kentucky Amongst Top 5 Most Overweight & Obese in America

Is Kentucky the unhealthiest state in the country? The personal-finance website WalletHub ranked all states based on the highest percentage of obese people. Kentucky is tipping the scales when it comes to overweight children in the state. Here are the findings.

We have a lot of work to do to improve these rankings. Our life, health, family, and children depend on it. I'll be the first to admit that I have WORK to do. I look in the mirror every day and see it for myself. I need to put down the chicken wings, french fries, burgers, steak, and snacks! If only I liked veggies and healthy foods. I eat like a ten-year-old. How about you?

Want to know how Kentucky ranks on the scale of the nation's overweight states? It’s among the top five, according to a new study released this morning.

KENTUCKY RANKS 3RD AS THE MOST OVERWEIGHT

The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its report on 2022's Most Overweight & Obese States in America, and Kentucky came in 3rd heaviest.



To determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. They range from the share of the overweight and obese population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

THE OBESITY PROBLEM IN KENTUCKY

Some of these findings are alarming. The commonwealth ranking 1st in % of obese children is heartbreaking. Being overweight can increase the risk for many health conditions. As seen in the metric results below, it can have a serious impact on health.

(1=Fattest; 25=Avg.)

• 3rd – % of Obese Adults

• 27th – % of Overweight Children

• 1st – % of Obese Children

• 3rd – % of Physically Inactive Adults

• 13th – % of Adults with High Cholesterol

• 13th – % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day

• 4th – % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

• 6th – % of Adults with Hypertension

• 29th – Obesity-Related Death Rate

HEAVIEST STATES IN AMERICA [MAP]

VALUABLE TIPS FOR LEADING A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE

Janelle Walter, Ph.D., R.D., FAND – Retired Professor Emeritus of Nutrition Sciences at Baylor University shared some helpful tips to learn about better nutrition for you and your family.

It is cheaper to prepare your own food. That does mean you need to plan out a few simple menus.

A meal can be made up of a 3 oz portion of lean meat (chicken breast, ground beef, or fish filet), 3 ounces of vegetables, one medium fruit, a roll, and a half cup of yogurt.

Once you know how you will prepare these foods make out a grocery list.

It is best to plan a week of meals and shop for them in one shopping trip.

Second, if you want fresh vegetables have a plan for cooking them in one week. If you cannot do that then choose frozen or canned vegetables.

Meals prepared at home have less fat, sugar, and salt than foods eaten outside the home.

Also, portions from restaurant meals are larger than home prepared.

These tips will yield fresher foods with fewer calories, more nutrient density cost less per portion, and be better able to adjust to any diet restrictions.

Hopefully, these tips will help you become the best version of yourself. Just know that you're not alone. We're all in this fight together, and it takes work!