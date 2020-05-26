Evansville Police Asking for Info in Tuesday Morning Murder Case

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are hoping you may be able to help them identify and locate a possible suspect in a murder that took place early Tuesday morning (May 26th, 2020).

According to a press release provided by EPD Public Information Officer, Sergeant Nick Winsett, and posted on the Department's Facebook page, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of West Oregon Street just a few blocks north of the Lloyd Expressway near downtown Evansville approximately 20 minutes before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning where they were approached by "several people" who led them to the victim, Larry Wayne Meriweather. Meriweather was laying on the floor of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. The press release did not specify if the home Meriweather was found in belonged to him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died as a result of the injury. The release did not specify which hospital treated him.

If you or someone you know has any information that can help investigators identify and locate a suspect in Meriweather's death, contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, the EPD tip line at 812-435-6194, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

[Source: Evansville Police Department]