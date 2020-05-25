St. Louis Zoo Planning To Reopen On June 13th With New Protocols

People all over the Tri-State travel to St. Louis just to experience their free zoo. The zoo announced today their plans on reopening the zoo to the public with new "enhanced protocols and procedures".

The most notable protocol is that when they reopen on June 13th, guests will have to make reservations ahead of time. In order to ensure good social distancing, the St. Louis Zoo announced in a press release, that they will limit attendance and required timed, free reservations.

When the zoo reopens, they will operate seven days a week. Guests can make online reservations at stlzoo.org beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 8. The release also states that they will have a phone number for those who aren't able to get access to their website.

Another protocol that will begin when they open has been put in place by the Department of Health for the City of St. Louis. All staff must wear masks/face coverings. It will also be mandatory that guests over the age of 9 must wear a mask/face covering while at the Zoo. There are a couple of exceptions to this:

Guests with preexisting health conditions unable to wear a mask/face covering for medical reasons are exempt.

Guests are allowed to remove or lower their masks/face coverings when practicing good social distancing of 6 feet or more when eating or drinking.

The St. Louis Zoo mentioned that specific details pertaining to these new measures as well as Zoo policies and protocols for guests will be shared closer to reopening. You can see the zoo's complete release below: