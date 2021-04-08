Evansville Fire Department Looking for Firefighters

Evansville Fire Department took to social media to announce they're hiring. They're currently looking for firefighters, and there's no experience necessary. If public safety is something you're interested in, this may just be the career path for you. Applications are being accepted through April 30th, 2021. You must be between the ages of 21 and 36 to apply, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. You will also have to complete a written exam and physical test. There will be a tutoring session to help with the written exam that's optional.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the requirements:

U.S. Citizen

High School Diploma or equivalent

21 to 36 years of age (Must be 21 when the eligibility goes into effect on January 1, 2022 or employed by EFD before 36th birthday)

Valid driver license

Have never been convicted of a felony

Good moral character

No visible tattoos while in uniform during public activities.

Discharge from military not categorized as “Other Than Honorable”, “Bad Conduct” or “Dishonorable”. (if applicable)

Comply with all statutory requirements

Meet any requirements established by the Merit Commission for appointment to the Department

The examination process shall consist of the following components:

A written test or tests. CPAT - Candidate Physical Ability Test Oral interview 75' Ladder Climb after eligibility list is certified and after an offer for employment is accepted by the applicant. (Testing for the fear of heights - acrophobia)