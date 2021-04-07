The FBI is asking for the help of the public as they seek out potential victims of two over-the-road truck drivers accused of kidnapping women and holding them for ransom. The routes of the two men spanned a number of states, including Indiana.

According to a press release from the FBI, the two men, 25-year-old Brian T. Summerson and 35-year-old Pierre L. Washington have both been arrested but authorities are hoping to find additional victims and uncover additional information about the case. They say the two men, "kidnap females and demand ransom of the females for their release."

FBI

Brian T. Summerson is from Dillon, SC but introduces himself to victims using a fake name

Summerson is from Dillon, South Carolina but was arrested in Daytona, Florida on numerous charges including Battery Cause Bodily Harm, False Imprisonment, and Tampering with a Witness Calling 911. The FBI says he introduces himself to potential victims using a pseudonym, identifying himself as Von or Vaughn. They say Summerson's route spanned from New Jersey to Miami and sometimes from Chicago to Kansas City, Missouri.

FBI

Pierre L. Washington is from Chicago where he owns a trucking company named "God Got Me, LLC."

Washington is the owner of a trucking company, God Got Me LLC located in Chicago, Illinois. He was arrested in the Windy City in March, 2021. Authorities say at this time that his over-the-road routes are unknown.

The FBI says in the press release that the investigation is ongoing but say they have accessed Summerson's electronic devices and accounts where they've located photos, videos and text conversations between Summerson and several women.

The FBI places a priority on protecting victims of crime. If you have any information concerning this case, or if you believe you are a victim or may have been affected by these alleged crimes, please provide your contact information via email to truckervictims@fbi.gov so that an investigator can contact you. Your responses are voluntary but would be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim to these two men, you can email truckervictims@fbi.gov. According to the FBI, they are "legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance, services, and resources."

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State