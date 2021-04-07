Health, Healing, and Wholeness: Devotions of Hope in the Midst of Illness, Author Tracy Crump (Shaped by Faith)

Shaped by Faith guest, Tracy Crump is a writer, speaker, and editor best known for contributing more than two dozen stories to Chicken Soup for the Soul® and other anthologies. She has published more than one hundred devotions and dispenses hope to a covid-weary world in her new book, Health, Healing, and Wholeness: Devotions of Hope in the Midst of Illness. Her articles have been featured in magazines such as Focus on the Family, ParentLife, Mature Living, and Woman’s World.

As co-director of Write Life Workshops, Tracy encourages others to “Writer Better! Write Now!” She edits a popular newsletter with story callouts that has inspired many to move forward with their writing, and her love of teaching takes her to conferences where she helps writers hone their craft. She is also a freelance editor and a proofreader for Farmers’ Almanac and has served as registrar for the Mid-South Christian Writers Conference for seven years. But her most important job is Grandma to four completely unspoiled grandchildren.

