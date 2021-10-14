“Hesitant Heroes” author Sharon Rene` on Shaped by FAITH

Shaped by Faith guest, Sharon Rene` is the Author of "Hesitant Heroes" the first in the Divine Destiny Dystopian YA series. She is also a legal assistant at a large company in Memphis, Tennessee.

Sharon says, "Faith is very important to our Christian life." All of us struggle with something and many of us struggle with fear. We need to push past the fears and do what God wants us to do. Faith over fear!

Hesitant Heroes is a great read, especially if you are a Sci Fi fan! I love the way Sharon has incorporated the Book of Esther as a theme in her book. Teamwork is another theme she uses to bring people together for a time such as this.

Here is a preview of Hesitant Heroes.

In a future where the planet is ruled by the powerful Global Collective Council, Christian computer geek Jordan Scott is chosen to attend Global Collective University. Shy and insecure, she has difficulty fitting in with the intelligent, worldly teens at GCU.

Christian students mysteriously disappear from campus. Jordan discovers these students will be framed in a plot to assassinate a radical council member. Suddenly she is forced into a leadership position as she and her teammates journey from the European Alps to the jungles of Venezuela.

Fighting fears that have haunted her for years, Jordan battles with the strongest political force on the planet. Did God place her at GCU for “such a time as this,” and will He use her to save the missing students and stop the assassination?

Next in Series, Relentless Rebels and Defying Destiny.

You can follow Sharon Rene` on Instagram and like her Facebook page. Be sure and sign up for her newsletter, Your Dream – Your Destiny. Sharon discusses the fun and drama of being a teen and tells you more about the Divine Destiny series and Team Seven.

http://www.sharonreneauthor.com/index.html