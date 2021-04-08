Former Evansville Hardee’s Could Soon be Home to a Liquor Store

I remember looking forward to stopping at Hardee's on Highway 41 and getting a chicken sandwich after a concert in Evansville. The whole area between the old Whirlpool building and the Comfort Inn & Suites Evansville Airport used to be pretty busy. Sadly it's now pretty empty and sad. There are so many empty buildings just going to waste.

Well, it looks like at least one of the empty buildings could house a new business soon, but the comments on social media are not all positive about the change. Everybody has an opinion on the internet, and we know all too well how easy it is to be a keyboard warrior. What's all the fuss about? The former Hardee's could be home to a new liquor store.

Our friends at Evansville 411 NEWS released information about the new potential site for another High Spirits - Wine Beer & Spirits location. The owners (GNE LLC) Were at the Vanderburgh County Site Review Committee meeting on Monday. There is a pending request for a change from a restaurant to a liquor store.

Get our free mobile app

I drive past this empty building everyday, and recently there has been some activity in the lot. There is a new dumpster, a no trespassing sign and I've seen various work trucks there, too. I did a little digging, and the property has definitely been sold.

Liberty DeWig Screen shot

We live in an area that is very opinionated about alcohol in general, so it is no surprise that the idea of another liquor store would raise some eyebrows.

We want to know what you think about it.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items