For years, most people likely thought police departments questioned suspects and witnesses (if there were any) and dusted for fingerprints to solve crimes. Then, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation hit the air on CBS in 2000 and the world was introduced to a whole new aspect of crime-solving they didn't know existed - Forensics. The people who take the evidence collected at the crime scene and analyze it in every way possible to find clues that will hopefully lead to putting the person or persons responsible for a crime behind bars where they belong. Of course, CSI, and the multiple spin-offs it's produced over the years over-dramatized the process for the sake of making compelling television that people wanted to watch every week, but it nonetheless made solving crimes cool with the marriage of good old-fashioned police work and science. Capitalizing on the popularity, the Evansville Police Foundation invites you to join them for an event they're calling, "CSI: Evansville, Past and Present."

The two-hour course will take place on Thursday, October 21st from 6:30 until 8:30 PM at the CK Newsome Center on Walnut Street in downtown Evansville, and will share "details of high profile area criminal cases, update the status of the chosen cases, explain how investigative resources and techniques evolve and answer questions," according to the event information posted on the Foundation's Facebook page.

The evening will be hosted by Evansville Police Department Detectives Rob Hahn, Peter DeYoung, and Ben Gentry, along with Evansville attorney Charlie Berger and Jeff Hands. For this particular event, they'll be discussing "one of Evansville's oldest high-profile unsolved murders." However, they have not revealed exactly which one. You'll have to attend to find out.

Admission is $25 which will be donated to the Foundation and is tax-deductible. The Foundation will use the money raised from the event to continue providing equipment to the Evansville Police Department along with financial assistance to officers and their families who need it.

If you're interested in attending, e-mail jdavies@epdfoundation.org with your reservation information.

[Source: Evansville Police Foundation on Facebook]

