Evansville Company Collecting Essentials for Albion Fellows Bacon Center

Albion Fellows Bacon Center has long been an organization dedicated to preventing sexual and domestic violence in Evansville and the surrounding counties since opening its doors in 1981. Over the past 40 years, they've provided shelter, as well as empowerment to victims through education and support services all while raising awareness on the issues of sexual and domestic violence in our community to the general public. Like all non-profit organizations, continuing its mission requires donations from the same general public they work to educate. Those donations can be monetary or supplies the organization needs for those they assist. One Evansville company is stepping up to help with the latter, but they need your help to do it.

Evansville's Two Men and a Truck moving company are currently joining other franchises within their company across the country for a campaign called, "Movers for Moms." Each franchise works with a woman's shelter within their community to collect and deliver basic necessities these women, and in many cases, their children, need on a day-to-day basis ahead of Mother's Day.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the company is currently collecting personal hygiene products such as deodorant, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, and hairbrushes, along with ladies underwear, sizes 9 through 12, plus-size jeans and sweatpants, as well as gift cards to retail stores like Walmart and Target to gas stations, and Visa cards anywhere between $5.00 and $20.00.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations during regular business hours:

(Click business name for map of location

If you prefer shopping from the comfort of home, you can also purchase any of the items in need through an Amazon wish list Two Men and a Truck have created and have anything you purchased shipped directly to them.

[Source: Two Guys and a Truck Evansville on Facebook]