OMG!! This looks like the best time ever!!! Located in Alamo, TN, just outside of Nashville, Tennessee Safari Park is basically a drive-thru zoo!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabi Panico (@gabipanico) on Nov 21, 2018 at 12:16pm PST

The park is open year-round and just a short drive away.

As you can see, the Tennessee Safari Park is probably one of the coolest things you will ever do in your car!!

Like them on FB to see more pics and great videos!!

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

OH NO WE DIDN'T: 12 Photos That Prove That Alpacas Are Cuter Than Llamas