Did You Know That Taking Pictures On Railroad Tracks Is Illegal?

The weather here in the Tri-State is beginning to get a little nicer and fall-like, which means that it is senior picture and engagement photo season. One place you should cross off the list for the "perfect setting" is a railroad track. It's illegal!

We all have seen pictures of people standing on railroad tracks. Whether it's an engagement photo or a senior picture, you have either seen one, or taken one. I may or may not have taken a picture on railroad tracks in my lifetime. While the image may look cool, I had no idea that it was, in fact, illegal to do so.

According to slrlounge.com:

Trespassing onto railroad property, including tracks, bridges, buildings and signal towers, is illegal. Violators are subject to a citation for trespassing. Union Pacific will seek removal from publication any photograph or video that violates this policy.

The Union Pacific takes things like walking on tracks and taking photos on them very serious. Not only is it illegal, it's very dangerous. This doesn't mean that getting that awesome shot is out of the question entirely. That's what Photoshop is for!

It might be best to find a different, still as cool, background for your next photo session. An old bridge or a field surrounded by the Autumn trees would be just as effective. I'm sure you can get creative and find a suitable substitute.