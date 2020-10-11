You Can Own Buffalo Bill’s Home in Time for Halloween

A home used in the 1991 iconic horror film Silence of the Lambs is up for sale. This home was used in the movie as the home to Buffalo Bill. Besides having quite the cinematic history, the home has a lot of history in itself. The home is a 3-story Princess Anne Victorian built in 1910. Located in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania this house is definitely any horror fan's dream home.

Here's what the listing from Allanassad.com says about the home:

Rare Opportunity to own a prominent property featured in an Academy Award Winning Movie. This 3-story Princess Anne Victorian located in Perryopolis, was the home of Buffalo Bill in the film The Silence of the Lambs and is situated on 1.76 acres of level land along the Youghiogheny River. Original hardwood floors, woodwork, light fixtures, pocket doors, fireplaces and wallpaper are in pristine condition, dating back to 1910 when the home was built. Recent improvements include reflooring the wrap around porch and gazebo, a rose bed garden and fountain were added at the front, refinished hardwood floors in attic, new hot water tank, well pump and UV filter. Once the Layton Station General Store, the oversized 3 car detached garage has endless possibilities. As does the vintage caboose that sits next to the built-in pool, with new filter and ceramic tile pool deck. With everything the home offers AND ties to the classic horror film. This ionic property would make for an amazing Airbnb!