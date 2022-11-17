See that? My friend Ashley Bradshaw took that photo near the gas pumps at Kroger's Wesleyan Park Plaza location in Owensboro, KY. Coincidentally, I saw that photo and initially assumed that she took it where I saw the same thing- the Kroger gas pumps at the Starlite Drive location in town.I was pumping gas into Fred the Fusion a few days ago, looked down at my feet and saw a random, used dental floss pick just laying there by my feet. The one I saw was the same color of green.

Ashley asked the same question I pondered when I saw it too. Who stops and thinks, 'I'm going to floss my teeth while I'm pumping gas?" Of course, my follow up question is this. Why couldn't the person who used it put it in the trash can where it belongs?

This person came close. Yes. Ashley encountered yet another used dental floss pick. Look closely beneath the windshield washy thingy.

Ashley Bradshaw Ashley Bradshaw loading...

This is becoming an epidemic.

I'm not sure how closely you pay attention to litter around town. It's very telling. Before dental floss picks started showing up everywhere and shooting straight to the top spot on what I see randomly laying around, I would routinely see those teeny tiny little bottles of Fireball everywhere.

Leviosa hou/Unsplash Leviosa hou/Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Go walking on the Greenbelt one day. You will see travel-sized Fireball bottles everywhere. It's bizarre!

But it seems the flossers have taken over the streets with their picks. Ashley and I aren't the only people seeing these things.

Ashley's friend Kami Shearn wrote, "OMG! You had to of been at the gas station I use!" See, she has seen them too.

Paula Hedden, whose husband Benny Clark is well-known local builder, shared this about him- "Benny uses these all the time…I find them everywhere….at job sites, in the barn, washing machine, driveway, in the pool …..he has probably dropped a few out of his pocket!"

Quang Tri Nguyen/Unsplash Quang Tri Nguyen/Unsplash loading...

Now, look! I am all about good oral health. I floss my teeth multiple times a day.Granted, I do it in the comfort of my own home and, occasionally, on the front porch or while standing on the back deck. I'm quite certain that my neighbors behind me have probably caught a glimpse or two of me wrapping floss around my fingers and working it down in between my teeth while waiting for my dogs to pop a squat in the backyard. I am a firm believer in the time-saving benefits of multi-tasking.

But, People! If you're going to use a dental floss pick in public, please have the courtesy and kindness of disposing of it in the proper trash receptacle.