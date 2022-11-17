Evv Airport Unveils Exciting Accessibility Initiatives Plus Therapy Dogs
The thought of boarding an airplane is enough to cause a lot of people anxiety. If you have a hidden disability, like autism, anxiety, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), or chronic illness, you may need extra time or assistance. Evansville Regional Airport now has more programs available to make traveling more accessible.
Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program
The global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program offers free accessories like lanyards, pins, or bracelets, so passengers can discretely let airport staff know that they may need assistance. Over 150 airports participate in this same program.
Nate Hahn, EVV Executive Director
“Evansville Regional Airport strives to provide an inclusive and accessible experience for all. This new collection of programs at EVV is another excellent opportunity for airport team members to demonstrate care and compassion to all individuals, regardless of ability. These programs are a few more steps towards making the airport experience and air travel journey enjoyable For EVVeryone, because everyone deserves to travel comfortably and confidently.”
CAMSE Kit Sensory Tool Kits are Now Available
Meet Evansville Regional Airport's Therapy Dog Crypto
If I had a dollar for every time one of us here at work said we really need a dog to cuddle, I wouldn't need to work. Sadly, we aren't allowed to bring our pups to work, but the next time you fly out of Evansville Regional Airport, you might get a few cuddles from Crypto. He's expected to be in service in early 2023.