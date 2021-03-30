Take Your Career to the Skies: Evansville Regional Airport Hiring Event

We've been talking about dream jobs this morning, and while some of us are doing what we love, some of you are still looking for the perfect fit. Amanda Higley Walker says that her dream job would be at an airport. Well, she would actually love to work at a Starbucks and watch the planes take off. It just so happens that the Evansville Regional Airport is holding two hiring events today (Tuesday, March 30, 2021).

With the COVID-19 vaccines becoming more and more available, people in the Tri-State are ready to start traveling again. Personally, I love flying out of Evansville, so when we land, we are home. There is nothing worse than driving for hours after a flight.

Airlines are getting busier, and that means it's time to hire. Envoy is an American Airlines subsidiary, and they are hiring Part-Time Customer Service Airline Agents. The pay is $11.12 per hour, and that comes with some pretty sweet benefits, too.

Envoy Benefits

Free Travel

Full Benefits Package

If you are ready to elevate you career, you will want to attend one of two hiring events today (Tuesday, March 30, 2021) 9:00 A.M. or 1:00 P.M. Don't wear your flight suit, the dress is business-casual. You can apply online and get more info HERE.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum age: 18



High school diploma, GED, or international equivalent

Possess a valid, unexpired and unsuspended state driver’s license; some license restrictions may prohibit a candidate from being considered for this role

Ability to work rotating shifts including days, overnights, weekends, holidays, and rotating days off

Flexible to work additional hours with short notice when operationally necessary

Must be able to carry, bend, lift and turn with bags and other items weighing up to 75 lbs.

Must be willing and able to work outside in variable weather conditions

Must enjoy working under deadlines, working a physical job outdoors, and have an interest in the airline industry

Abe to communicate in a clear, polite, and friendly manner

Must be able to read , write, fluently speak, and understand the English language

Authorized to work in the United States without sponsorship

Evansville Regional Airport 7801 Bussing Drive Evansville, IN 47725