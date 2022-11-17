All decked out in holiday cheer, Downtown Owensboro is the ideal setting to hit the skating rink. So, bundle up, grab a hot cocoa, and lace up your skates. It's time to take the kids ice skating! The season kicks off Friday, November 25th, 2022.

Ice skating was a common pastime for me growing up. We had a big pond in our backyard that was always frozen over during the winter months. I lived in Northern Michigan where there were always opportunities to skate. Well, besides the time my Dad went to clear off the pond for his baby girl. It wasn't frozen enough and his truck went through the ice and into the water. It put a damper on my birthday party that year! I don't think I could ice skate now, but I cherish the memories of my youth.

ENERGY ON ICE RETURNS TO THE OWENSBORO CONVENTION CENTER

Ice skating at the Owensboro Convention Center is becoming a beloved tradition. It's a great way to celebrate the season and spend time together with family and friends. Enjoy views of Downtown Owensboro while you skate to your heart's content.

Energy On Ice is sponsored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, and the Staton Family Foundation. Just in time for the holidays, the 80x60 synthetic ice rink will be set up behind the venue outside on the Kentucky Legend Pier.

DATES/HOURS TO SKATE IN DOWNTOWN OWENSBORO

• Friday, November 25th through Sunday, November 27th

• Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th

• Friday, December 9th through Sunday, December 11th

• Friday, December 16th through Friday, December 23rd

• Friday, December 30th through Sunday, January 1, 2023

• Fridays – 5 PM to 9 PM

• Saturdays – 2 PM to 9 PM

• Sundays – 2 PM to 7 PM

• Monday – Thursday – 2 PM to 7 PM (December 19-22 Only)

SPECIAL THEME SKATES AVAILABLE

- Saturday, November 26th – Get your glow on at the Glow Party Skate! Wear your best glow party attire! White, neon, and fluorescent clothing all glow great. Free glow swag for attendees to make the night lit.

- Saturday, December 3rd is Fairytale and Superhero Night! Bring the little ones and skate with the Ice Queen and Spider Dude from 3 PM-6 PM. Don’t forget to grab some Elsa’s Hot Chocolate too.

- Saturday, December 10th, guess who’s coming to town?!? Come Skate with Santa from 4 PM-7 PM. Have your camera phone ready to capture those holly jolly memories.

- Saturday, December 17th is Energy On Ice’s Game of Games! Come play musical chairs, stop music game, and more – all with a chance to take home some (dare we say) cool prizes.

- Saturday, December 31st Ring in the New Year on the ice! Skating will be all about welcoming in 2023.

ENERGY ON ICE ADMISSION

Admission is $10 including skate rental of $8 if your own skates are provided. Wear a hockey jersey or an ugly Christmas sweater to any session and receive $1 off admission. On Fridays, a Couples Special will be available where guests can purchase 2 tickets for $18, and on Sundays, a Family Special with 4 tickets for $36. All tickets will be sold at the rink.