Since COVID, pet adoptions across the country have been down and shelters everywhere are busting at the seams. If you would like to adopt a pet, now is the time! At Warrick Humane Society, our last three pets of the week still haven't found homes. Some of these precious pooches have been at the shelter for several months.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. We got the Big Man involved.

Santa and Mrs. Paws has been hard at work trying to help us find these sweet doggies a home for Christmas. They even got to take some festive photos with Christmas's favorite couple!

Here are their stories.

Meet Smokey

Smokey told Santa that a new FUREVER home was at the top of his Christmas list! Smokey is a 1.5-year-old Bluetick Coonhound mix that weighs 72 pounds. He was adopted as a puppy and returned due to a change in his owner's lifestyle.

Smokey was part of our "Friends" litter. He is a very good boy who's friendly with new people, and kids and loves playing with other dogs. He's never been around cats but can be cat tested. He was also housebroken in his previous home and knows a few basic commands.

Smokey is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped, heartworm tested (negative) and up to date on flea/tick and heartworm prevention. His adoption fee is $190. If Smokey isn't adopted by next week, he will also be available to foster 11/22 - 11/27 for the FriendsGiving event! Find the adoption application here: https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/

Meet Bama

Bama is a spunky three-year-old Lab mix with a fabulous smile! She's good with most other dogs, but the WHS suggests a meet and greet if you have another dog in the home. Bama is a friendly gal who has medium energy and enjoys going on walks and getting treats. She knows a few basic commands and is said to be housebroken. Bama weighs 44 pounds. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations, heartworm prevention, and flea/tick prevention. Her adoption fee is $160. Apply for Bama online at: https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption or stop by to meet her during visitation hours of Wednesday - Sunday 12pm - 4pm with extended hours on Thursdays until 7pm. See a video of Bama right here.

Meet BlackJack

Blackjack is my absolute favorite size for a dog. He's a size "small." Weighing in at 19 lbs, he's not tiny so you won't break him but not huge so he won't eat you out of house and home and leave you giant gifts around the yard. He almost looks like a little black beagle - what I would imagine Snoopy would look like if he was real. Here's what the WHS has to say about Blackjack. Also, if it was me, I'd def name him Jack Black. :D

Meet Poppy

Meet Poppy! She's a beautiful three-year-old Pointer mix. Poppy is great with people, very tolerant, and enjoys snuggles. She has made some other doggie friends here at the shelter and is picky about others. We suggest a meet and greet if you have another dog. She keeps a clean kennel indicating that she is likely housebroken. Poppy has medium-high energy and knows a few basic commands such as sit and shake. This sweetie would love to be in her forever home!

How to Adopt this Pet

All WHS dogs/puppies have received age-appropriate vaccines, deworming, flea/tick prevention, and heartworm prevention. Plus they are spayed/neutered, heartworm tested, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you are interested in adopting, fill out an adoption application or stop in and visit the pet of your choice. Phone: (812) 858-1132 HOURS Mon: Closed to the public Tue: Closed to the public Wed: 12:00PM - 4:00PM Thu: 12:00PM - 7:00PM Fri: 12:00PM - 4:00PM Sat: 12:00PM - 4:00PM Sun: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

More Happening at WHS

WHS Friendsgiving

Set an extra place at your Thanksgiving Table for a WHS Rescue Dog this year!

Here’s how to become a host family for WHS FriendsGiving:

Fill Out an Adoption Application on our website, and in the Name put FRIENDSGIVING https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/

The shelter will contact you to schedule a time on Tuesday, November 22nd or Wednesday, November 23rd between 12PM - 4PM to choose your foster dog to take home. Meet and greets with your other dog(s) are encouraged. Walk-ins are accepted with an approved application.

Fully vetted dogs over 6 months of age are eligible for Friendsgiving. Cats and kittens are not included due to being easily stressed by changes in environment.

This will be first come, first serve for choosing a dog for FriendsGiving

All supplies will be provided, including a crate if needed

Drop Off will be scheduled on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday from 12pm-4pm.

If you fall in love, you can adopt and receive $50 off the adoption fee for being a Host Family!

Donations Needed

All of these hungry kittens/cats and puppies in WHS care recently have wiped them out! They are in need of the following donations: Wet puppy food, wet kitten food, dry kitten food, and dry cat food (without dyes). If you can help our rescue pets, donations can be dropped off anytime! We have a donation bin on our porch for after-hours drop-offs.

Do you have a dog or cat due for vaccines? The WHS is excited to announce that they received another grant from Walmart Giving to host a low-cost vaccination clinic open to the public on November 29. The clinic is from 11AM -2PM (or later if pets are still being seen). Registration begins at 10AM and ends at 1PM. Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration for the clinic is first come, first serve. Please expect a potentially long wait, and plan your day accordingly. They can only see domesticated dogs and cats. No feral animals. For the safety of your pet, all dogs MUST be on a leash and cats MUST be in a carrier to be seen.

