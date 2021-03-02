You Can Now Bring Photos of Your Deceased Loved Ones To Life

Today (March 1, 2021) is a very special day. My mom would have been 80-years-old today. This July will mark the five-year anniversary of her passing from ovarian cancer. I miss her every day and look forward to the day that I can see her beautiful face again.

We don't have very many pictures or videos of her because she was the one who was always behind the camera. Also, she didn't live in a video age. Now all of our most important moments of life are recorded but back then, it was rare.

I remember when we got our first video camera. We bought it for my younger brother's high school graduation. Even after we got the camera, most of the time her voice is all we get because she was videotaping us. But, younger than 45, there is no record of her moving or her voice. All we have are still photos. I've often wondered what the little red-haired girl with freckles sounded like when she sang to her dog that was dressed up like a baby, lying in a baby carriage. Or, what the laughter and voice sounded like of the once prom queen and valedictorian.

We are so lucky today, during these times of amazing technology, to have the ways to archive the lives of the ones we love.

MyHeritage, a genealogy website, has just given us a way to see our deceased loved ones moving through deep-fake technology. This technology, which you may have seen on apps, allows you to bring a photo to life. The new service, Deep Nostalgia, is free and only requires you to log on through Facebook or your Google account.

I chose this photo of my mom when she was 28-years-old.

Leslie Morgan and Mom

Here is the result...

I love this so much. No, it's doesn't look exactly like her, but it's so close. When I first saw the photo, it brought tears to my eyes. She was so incredibly beautiful both inside and out. Her confidence and feminity come shining through in this video.

At this time, the technology doesn't allow for voice, so don't expect to hear anything. There is a limit to the number of photos you can animate. So, if you want to do several, after a 14-day trial, you will have to pay $12.46 per month for unlimited access.