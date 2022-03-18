If you're afraid of heights and want to face your fears in a big way, keep on reading. This Illinois attraction will get your heart racing in seconds.

I've never really been afraid of heights, like ever. Maybe it's because I've never been put in a situation where I'd be scared of falling, but I'm totally okay standing on ladders, looking down a tall flight of stairs, and even hiking with no railings to catch my fall.

Canva Canva loading...

If you thought a new fear couldn't be unlocked, you thought wrong. Chicago, Illinois has the most unique attractions that a lot of cities don't offer. For example, Tilt at the 360 Chicago Observation Deck!

TILT - 360 CHICAGO OBSERVATION DECK

This ride is Chicago's highest thrill ride you could ask for, seriously.

TILT is the first of its kind in the world

Safely holds up to 8 visitors at a time

Extends out and over The Magnificent Mile ® and Chicago's famous skyline

Offers visitors unique, downward facing views from 1,030 feet

Do you think you could hang on the entire ride without passing out? My anxiety level would be THROUGH. THE. ROOF.

You're literally hovering over 93 FLOORS viewing the city of Chicago in a whole new way. And maybe with a scream waiting to come out.

This is what Tilt's visitors had to say about this attraction:

The Tilt is a MUST DO! WOW, our hands were sweating but the experience was AMAZING!

The Tilt is a bit intimidating, but once you do it, you want it to last longer! So fun! Staff was great, astonishing views. Tilt was awesome! Me and my fiancé had outstanding time. Would definitely be visiting again.

For general admission, adults pay $30/person, Youth (3-11) pay $20/kid, and children under 3 are FREE! Have a large group? No problem, you can find all the information you need on their website for more pricing & bundles.

