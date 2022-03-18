Parlor Doughnuts Expanding and Adding Two More Indiana Locations

Parlor Doughnuts opened its doors in Evansville in 2019, and since then they have really taken off. What started as a small little shop downtown, has now expanded to multiple locations across the country.

Get our free mobile app

What makes Parlor Doughnuts unique?

Parlor Doughnuts are known for their unique style of doughnuts. Their doughnuts are a layered style with multiple toppings. In my opinion, they remind me of a croissant, but with a variety of toppings. They're flaky and very, sweet.

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

Where are Parlor Doughnuts located?

Locally, Parlor Doughnuts are located on Green River Road. They have a downtown Evansville location as well, but they still have a sign on the door saying "temporarily closed" so hopefully they'll be opening their downtown location again soon.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

More Parlor Doughnuts locations are coming to Indiana.

Currently, Parlor has two locations in Evansville (even though downtown is temporarily closed), but they also just announced that they will soon have a location opening in Bloomington, Indiana this Spring. This Summer they will also be opening two more Indiana locations, one in Jasper and another in Valparaiso will be opening this Summer.

If you're traveling you can find Parlor Doughnuts out of state too, at these locations:

Ft. Walton Beach, Florida

Miramar Beach, Florida

Denver, Colorado

Aurora, Colorado

Oceanside, California

Solana Beach, California

Lake Worth, Texas

Pawley's Island, South Carolina

Nashville, Tennessee

Lexington, Kentucky

More locations TBA

Parlor Doughnuts are continuing to grow.

As they are continuing to expand and grow, Parlor posted the following to their Facebook page:

Keep an eye out in your neck of the woods - Parlor Doughnuts may be coming to a town near you soon! Spring: Bloomington, IN Pensacola, FL Jacksonville, FL Branson, MO Summer: Valparaiso, IN Huntsville, AL Fort Collins, CO Jasper, IN Fort Worth, TX Fall: Greenville, SC Charleston, SC Tampa/Sarasota, FL N Atlanta, GA Orlando, FL

Top Evansville Restaurants According to Yelp Here's the Evansville restaurants that were rated highly on Yelp.