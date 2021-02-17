St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake Fundraiser Underway for Stop Light City

You can enjoy delicious St. Patrick's Day themed cupcakes, while supporting Stop Light City at the same time. Stop Light City took to Facebook to announce the cupcake fundraiser. The cupcakes are from GaylaCake, (YUM) you can choose a 4-pack for $10 or a 6-pack for $15. The. money raised helps to support the 1st phase of Stop Light City.

Orders are being taken through March 10th, and if you'd like to purchase some cupcakes you can do so by Venmo: @Downtown-Kiwanis-Evansville or use Paypal as a gift, downtownkiwanisevv@gmail.com. When you make your online payment be sure to put your order and name with the payment. You can pick up cupcakes at GaylaCake March 16th & 17th from 9A-6P.

Stop Light City has been in the works for a few years now. After many obstacles they're back on, and ready to build a fun park in the heart of Evansville's west side. The Franklin Street Events Association have this great vision, a state of the art, community park, located on 2 acres of land between Franklin St. and the Lloyd Expressway. Stop Light City is the name, and the park will be transportation themed, to celebrate Evansville's history and contributions to everything from aviation to ship building. You can follow along with Stop Light City's progress, as well as stay in the loop with their fundraising events, but following the Stop Light City Facebook page.

If you have any questions about the fundraisers, you can contact Stop Light City at StopLightCity@Gmail.com.

